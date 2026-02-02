Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF Holdings Boosted by Seafarer Capital Partners LLC

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Coca Cola Femsa makes up 0.7% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 35.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $104.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $109.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92.

Coca Cola Femsa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.9979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

