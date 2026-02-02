Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,854,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,449,000 after buying an additional 746,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,381,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,980,524,000 after purchasing an additional 157,427 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,361,677,000 after purchasing an additional 375,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,091,391,000 after purchasing an additional 206,532 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,526,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $250,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,277.54. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,706 shares of company stock worth $2,317,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

