Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $345,689,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,076,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,058,000 after purchasing an additional 620,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 193.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 557,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 367,293 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.50.

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

