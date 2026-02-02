Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.23.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter driven by iPhone 17 and China — Apple beat revenue and EPS expectations, reported record iPhone sales and gave strong March-quarter revenue/margin guidance, supporting bullish near-term fundamentals.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several firms raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the beat (including TD Cowen, JPMorgan, Monness Crespi & Hardt), which supports upside sentiment among institutional investors.

Neutral Sentiment: AI strategy remains ambiguous — Apple announced partnerships (e.g., Google Gemini) and made AI-related M&A (Q.ai), but offered limited execution details; these moves signal intent but leave monetization and competitive positioning unclear.

Neutral Sentiment: Potential supply-chain diversification — Reports that Apple is exploring U.S. foundry partners (e.g., Intel) could ease long-term sourcing risk but are early-stage and not an immediate fix for 2026 capacity issues.

Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs and shortages — Apple warned memory prices are beginning to bite; suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix are prioritizing AI chips, tightening supply and pressuring gross margins if costs stay elevated.

Negative Sentiment: iPhone production constraints — Multiple reports say TSMC/other chip shortages are limiting Apple's ability to meet iPhone demand, forcing Apple to prioritize premium models and potentially capping unit growth despite strong demand.

Negative Sentiment: Talent and execution questions in AI — Reports of AI researcher departures and commentary that the Google partnership could limit Apple's AI upside have soured investor enthusiasm for Apple's AI prospects.

Apple stock opened at $259.48 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

