Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after purchasing an additional 788,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,697,800,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $1,979,503,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 56.2% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $952,625,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DHR opened at $218.82 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.32.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

