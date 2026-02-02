Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.