DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $111,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,351,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,674,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,757,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DT Midstream by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,664,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,896,000 after acquiring an additional 222,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,743,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,086,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM opened at $125.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $126.37.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

