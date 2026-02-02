Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,976 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $83,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,580,000 after buying an additional 3,217,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,804,913,000 after buying an additional 617,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,368,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,861,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $853,669,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,992 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ENB opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.80%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.