Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by United Community Bank

United Community Bank reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Further Reading

