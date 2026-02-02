Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $76.98 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $305.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.74 and a 200-day moving average of $306.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $831.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

