Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $114,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.70.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $251.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $243.25 and a one year high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

