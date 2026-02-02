Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,664,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $251.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.38. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.12%.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.70.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

