Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

APH stock opened at $143.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

