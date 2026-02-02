Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,456 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,304,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,581,530,000 after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $663,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,935 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $574,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after buying an additional 1,473,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $417,530,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $264.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $285.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

