Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 64,254 Shares of Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.61% of Neogen worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 181.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 183.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, January 9th. CJS Securities raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Neogen stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Neogen Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.50 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Corporation will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

