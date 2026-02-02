Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 565,630 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1,113.8% in the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $140.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

