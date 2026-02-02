Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.98 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 138,523 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.14 on Monday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

