Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1,450.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Saia worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Saia by 177.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $334.87 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $538.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. Saia had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $322.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.35.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,115.20. The trade was a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

