Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,751 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $331.30 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

