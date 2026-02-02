Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,262 AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF $QPX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.
AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of QPX opened at $45.50 on Monday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.
About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF
The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
