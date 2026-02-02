Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,262 AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF $QPX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Get AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QPX opened at $45.50 on Monday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.