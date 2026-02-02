Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,182 Unum Group $UNM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 389,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,454 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,063,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Unum Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $14,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $951,160 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly earnings scheduled: Unum is expected to announce quarterly results on Thursday, making the report the immediate catalyst to resolve uncertainty around recent estimate cuts. Unum Group (UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quarterly earnings scheduled: Unum is expected to announce quarterly results on Thursday, making the report the immediate catalyst to resolve uncertainty around recent estimate cuts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered multiple near-term EPS forecasts — a broad set of modest downgrades across quarters and years: Q4 2025 (2.14 → 2.10), Q1 2026 (2.18 → 2.17), Q2 2026 (2.28 → 2.27), Q3 2026 (2.31 → 2.29), Q4 2026 (2.37 → 2.35), FY2026 (9.13 → 9.08), Q1–Q4 2027 minor cuts and FY2027 (10.06 → 9.99). The aggregate effect is reduced earnings momentum and a lower bar for future results. Unum (UNM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release

Zacks lowered multiple near-term EPS forecasts — a broad set of modest downgrades across quarters and years: Q4 2025 (2.14 → 2.10), Q1 2026 (2.18 → 2.17), Q2 2026 (2.28 → 2.27), Q3 2026 (2.31 → 2.29), Q4 2026 (2.37 → 2.35), FY2026 (9.13 → 9.08), Q1–Q4 2027 minor cuts and FY2027 (10.06 → 9.99). The aggregate effect is reduced earnings momentum and a lower bar for future results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also flagged that Unum “doesn’t possess the right combination” of factors for a likely earnings beat, raising the risk of a disappointed print or cautious guidance that could drive further downside in UNM near-term. Unum (UNM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

