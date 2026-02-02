Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $115,471,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,302,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $33,853,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 80.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 359,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 160,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.31 and a 200 day moving average of $168.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

