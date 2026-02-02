Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by United Community Bank

United Community Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GPC opened at $138.73 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.