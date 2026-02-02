Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,766,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 78.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 39.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

