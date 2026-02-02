Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 21,013 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $293.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.60 and a 52-week high of $465.70. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

