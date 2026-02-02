Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Strategy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Strategy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Activity at Strategy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,404.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,857.36. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $149.71 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.