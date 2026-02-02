Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Strategy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Strategy, which can increase visibility and liquidity for MSTR and sometimes supports short-term buying interest. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Strategy (MSTR)
- Positive Sentiment: Strategy’s STRC bitcoin-backed instrument (an 11% fiat-denominated income product senior to the company’s BTC holdings) is being marketed to institutional investors — a potential recurring funding source that could support bitcoin buys and the balance sheet over time. Strategy’s STRC Bitcoin-Backed Instrument Challenges Traditional Fixed-Income Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Forbes explains the structural reason for MSTR’s extreme sensitivity — MicroStrategy’s transformation into a leveraged bitcoin-treasury vehicle — which helps investors frame long-term risk/return but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. What’s Happening With MSTR Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Broad bitcoin sell-off (bitcoin down toward the low $80k range) drove heavy MSTR selling — multiple reports show the stock plunged, hitting 52-week lows and falling roughly 10% in recent sessions as investors liquidated crypto-backed equities. Bitcoin Plunges to $82,000 as Strategy and BitMine Stocks Drop 10%
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage from crypto press and market movers (Bitcoin Magazine / CoinSpeaker / Benzinga) highlights sustained selling pressure on MSTR tied to bitcoin weakness and elevated investor concern about leverage and treasury risk. Strategy Stock (MSTR) Hits 52-Week Low
- Negative Sentiment: Benzinga and other outlets note the immediate catalyst: short-term bitcoin declines triggered margining and position unwind risk for crypto-treasury plays like MSTR, which increases downside volatility until bitcoin stabilizes. Strategy Stock Sees Selling Pressure As Bitcoin Dives
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.
Shares of MSTR opened at $149.71 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.54.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
