Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,783 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,624,016,000 after buying an additional 1,529,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,602,825,000 after buying an additional 277,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $578,009,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,146,000 after buying an additional 310,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.03.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

