Guerra Advisors Inc Acquires 4,552 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Guerra Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

NYSE:TSM opened at $330.69 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $351.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.73 and its 200 day moving average is $281.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sector writeups highlight TSMC as a core beneficiary of the AI boom — Zacks groups TSMC with NVIDIA as AI chip winners, underscoring sustained data‑center demand that supports TSMC’s revenue and margin outlook. Read More.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

