Guerra Advisors Inc Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.8%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $287.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

