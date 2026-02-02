Guerra Advisors Inc Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Guerra Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,820,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,552,057,000 after buying an additional 145,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross‑border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near‑term revenue/earnings tailwind. Visa Beats Q1 Earnings

Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross‑border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near‑term revenue/earnings tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Analyst Coverage and Price Targets

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital‑dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Visa Crypto Strategy

Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital‑dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex‑div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company’s shareholder cash‑return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near‑term catalyst.

Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex‑div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company’s shareholder cash‑return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long‑term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium‑term than immediate. Earnings Slide Deck

Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long‑term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium‑term than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds: coverage noted a slight processing‑volume miss and higher operating costs that offset some gains from transaction volume — a factor that can temper margins and investor enthusiasm despite the headline beat. Processing Miss and Costs

Shares of V stock opened at $321.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.74 and its 200 day moving average is $341.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,904. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.92.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

