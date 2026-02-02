Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,104,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $305.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $831.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.