Impact Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.7% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Arete Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

NVDA opened at $191.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

