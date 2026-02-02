Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

