Insider Selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CFO Sells $1,280,780.00 in Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) CFO Eimear Bonner sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,220. This represents a 63.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chevron Stock Up 3.3%

CVX opened at $176.75 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $177.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.49. The company has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

