Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,173 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $227.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $547.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: CHMP (European regulator) issued a positive opinion for AKEEGA (niraparib + abiraterone) for BRCA1/2-mutant metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer — regulatory progress supports a new oncology revenue stream and raises upside to J&J’s pharma growth outlook. Read More.

CHMP (European regulator) issued a positive opinion for AKEEGA (niraparib + abiraterone) for BRCA1/2-mutant metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer — regulatory progress supports a new oncology revenue stream and raises upside to J&J’s pharma growth outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Capital Markets raised its JNJ price target to $237 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling buy-side confidence in near-term upside. Read More.

Daiwa Capital Markets raised its JNJ price target to $237 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling buy-side confidence in near-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded J&J citing a stronger growth outlook; that upgrade (and related coverage noting fresh annual highs) helped lift sentiment earlier in the session. Read More.

Morgan Stanley upgraded J&J citing a stronger growth outlook; that upgrade (and related coverage noting fresh annual highs) helped lift sentiment earlier in the session. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its target to $265 after J&J’s solid quarterly results and reiterated Outperform — another signals of analyst bullishness post-Q4. Read More.

Scotiabank raised its target to $265 after J&J’s solid quarterly results and reiterated Outperform — another signals of analyst bullishness post-Q4. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is broadly positive but measured — several outlets summarized consensus analyst targets and noted JNJ’s strong 12‑month performance; analysts remain cautiously optimistic rather than uniformly exuberant. Read More.

Wall Street coverage is broadly positive but measured — several outlets summarized consensus analyst targets and noted JNJ’s strong 12‑month performance; analysts remain cautiously optimistic rather than uniformly exuberant. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume was reported, indicating elevated trader interest and potential short‑term volatility; this is activity-driven rather than a directional fundamental change. Read More.

Unusually high options volume was reported, indicating elevated trader interest and potential short‑term volatility; this is activity-driven rather than a directional fundamental change. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A U.S. judge dismissed a fraud lawsuit over J&J’s talc bankruptcy strategy, removing one near-term legal overhang — a favorable court outcome for liability risk. Read More.

A U.S. judge dismissed a fraud lawsuit over J&J’s talc bankruptcy strategy, removing one near-term legal overhang — a favorable court outcome for liability risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and legal commentators warn the talc saga isn’t fully settled — a Seeking Alpha piece cautions that dismissal of a fraud claim doesn’t end broader talc litigation, keeping potential legal risk on the radar. Read More.

Analysts and legal commentators warn the talc saga isn’t fully settled — a Seeking Alpha piece cautions that dismissal of a fraud claim doesn’t end broader talc litigation, keeping potential legal risk on the radar. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: reports show the CEO sold roughly $22M in shares after Q4 results — raises governance/perception questions for some investors despite company explanations. Read More.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.