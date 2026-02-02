Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $81,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company outlook and defense demand — Lockheed gave an upbeat 2026 profit/revenue outlook and cited strong fighter-jet and missile demand alongside a record backlog that supports multi‑year revenue visibility. Reuters: Lockheed Martin forecasts upbeat 2026 profit, revenue
- Positive Sentiment: THAAD and production ramp — Lockheed signed a framework to quadruple THAAD interceptor output (to ~400/year) and will expand munitions capacity, a clear revenue/margin tailwind if sustained. PR Newswire: Lockheed Martin and U.S. Department of War sign framework agreement
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lifts — Several firms raised targets this morning (Truist to $695, JPMorgan to $680, TD Cowen to $670, RBC to $650), supporting the stock’s upside narrative. MarketScreener: Truist raises price target MarketScreener: JPMorgan raises price target MarketScreener: TD Cowen raises price target MarketScreener: RBC raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — revenue and cash flow were strong and backlog is record‑high, but reported EPS comparisons and some measure revisions caused mixed headlines; investors are weighing growth vs. margin/earnings trajectory. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance: narrow differences vs. consensus — management issued EPS guidance of 29.35–30.25 and revenue guidance roughly $77.5B–$80.0B, close to Street expectations but leaving little margin for surprise; this reduces forecast risk but limits upside if growth slows. Reuters: Guidance details
- Negative Sentiment: Some analyst caution remains — Deutsche Bank raised its target but still implies a modest downside versus current levels, showing not all brokers see large incremental upside. MarketScreener: Deutsche Bank raises target but below current price
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged — recent disclosed insider sales (no purchases) could be read as minor negative signal for sentiment or liquidity needs. QuiverQuant: Q4 earnings and insider activity
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $634.31 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $645.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
