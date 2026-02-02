Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $81,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $582.59.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $634.31 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $645.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

