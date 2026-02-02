Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 69,642 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,642 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $215,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross‑border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near‑term revenue/earnings tailwind. Visa Beats Q1 Earnings

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Analyst Coverage and Price Targets

Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital‑dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Visa Crypto Strategy

Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex‑div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company's shareholder cash‑return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near‑term catalyst.

Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long‑term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium‑term than immediate. Earnings Slide Deck

Operational headwinds: coverage noted a slight processing‑volume miss and higher operating costs that offset some gains from transaction volume — a factor that can temper margins and investor enthusiasm despite the headline beat. Processing Miss and Costs

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.92.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $321.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

