Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $108.83 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,911 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $108,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend — Duke declared a quarterly dividend of $1.065 per share, supporting yield-seeking investors and steady income appeal. Dividend Announcement

— Duke declared a quarterly dividend of $1.065 per share, supporting yield-seeking investors and steady income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Higher near-term demand from cold snap — Prolonged low temperatures across the Carolinas and a cold spell in Florida are driving higher residential heating load, which should increase near-term revenue; Duke is also promoting customer assistance programs to manage bills. Higher Energy Use Florida Cold Spell

— Prolonged low temperatures across the Carolinas and a cold spell in Florida are driving higher residential heating load, which should increase near-term revenue; Duke is also promoting customer assistance programs to manage bills. Positive Sentiment: Operational resilience — Duke reports restoration of power to ~150,000 North Carolina homes and is mobilizing for an upcoming winter storm; messaging that outage risk is lower for snow vs. ice may limit prolonged service disruptions and related costs. Power Restoration Outage Risk

— Duke reports restoration of power to ~150,000 North Carolina homes and is mobilizing for an upcoming winter storm; messaging that outage risk is lower for snow vs. ice may limit prolonged service disruptions and related costs. Neutral Sentiment: Customer scam warnings — Multiple local outlets report impersonation texts and fake outage messages targeting Duke customers; the company is warning customers and advising precautions. This is a reputational/operational nuisance but not a direct earnings driver. Scam Warning

— Multiple local outlets report impersonation texts and fake outage messages targeting Duke customers; the company is warning customers and advising precautions. This is a reputational/operational nuisance but not a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cut — RBC Capital trimmed its target on Duke, which can pressure sentiment and cap near-term upside from analyst-following investors. RBC Target Trim

— RBC Capital trimmed its target on Duke, which can pressure sentiment and cap near-term upside from analyst-following investors. Negative Sentiment: Peaker gas-plant consideration — Duke is evaluating a Rockingham County site for potential gas-fired “peaker” plants; this could trigger local opposition, regulatory scrutiny and incremental capital spending. Peaker Plant Site

— Duke is evaluating a Rockingham County site for potential gas-fired “peaker” plants; this could trigger local opposition, regulatory scrutiny and incremental capital spending. Negative Sentiment: Political/PR risk — Coverage questions Duke’s involvement in campaigns opposing municipal moves in Pinellas County, which could heighten regulatory/political risk and negative public attention. Pinellas County Coverage

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

