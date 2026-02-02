Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.31 Billion Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $5,314,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,189,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,906,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $318.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

