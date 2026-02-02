Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $78,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $164.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.41. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $473.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.
In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.46.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish call — An analyst dubbed Oracle a “decade stock” that could more than double over time, arguing current weakness (debt and AI worries) may create a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Oracle is a “Decade Stock,” Could More Than Double, Says Analyst
- Positive Sentiment: New product launch in healthcare — Oracle unveiled the Life Sciences AI Data Platform, expanding its generative-AI offerings into pharma/clinical data (129M+ de-identified records), which could drive enterprise revenue and higher-margin services. Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Customer win in hospitality — IHG approved Oracle OPERA Cloud as a property-management provider across multiple regions, a commercial endorsement that supports recurring cloud bookings and cross-sell opportunities. Oracle Approved by IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns track record — A Forbes piece highlights Oracle’s large capital return program (~$158B returned), a structural positive for investors who value buybacks and dividends during pullbacks. How Oracle Stock Returned $158B To Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-service commentary — Schaeffer’s Weekend Trader highlighted ORCL as a “popular cloud stock pick for 2026” and provided a specific bearish options trade to subscribers — indicates active derivatives strategies around the name. Popular Cloud Stock Pick for 2026 Option Bears
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending/market context — Coverage notes ORCL is trending amid a broader tech sell-off; some press attributes intraday moves more to sector rotation than company-specific guidance. Oracle Stock Is Trending Thursday: What’s Going On?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuits and bondholder investigations — Rosen Law (senior notes), Pomerantz, and Girard Sharp have issued notices/investigations tied to Oracle’s 2024-2025 offerings and the 2025 AI buildout deal, increasing legal risk and potential financial exposure. ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Oracle Corporation Investors
- Negative Sentiment: AI-related sell-off driving sharp declines — Multiple outlets report the stock has tumbled more than 50% from its peak as investors punish OpenAI exposure, AI buildout costs and leverage concerns; this narrative is the primary immediate driver of price weakness. Oracle Stock Drops by More Than Half Amid AI Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Market analysis of the decline — Reports from The Motley Fool and Zacks attribute recent slump to broad AI sell-off and investor unease over debt/OpenAI ties, reinforcing downside momentum. Why Oracle Stock Slumped on Thursday
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
