Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 64,810 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $244,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $621.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.85. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.