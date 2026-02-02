Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 64,810 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $244,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large holders and sector fundamentals give upside potential — Activest increased its QQQ exposure, signaling institutional confidence in megacap names like Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft that dominate the ETF. QQQ ETF Holdings Increased by Activest as Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft Dominate
- Positive Sentiment: AI spending from hyperscalers could drive further gains in QQQ’s largest holdings and support the ETF’s performance into earnings season. Hyperscaler AI Spending Plans Could Chart Course for QQQ
- Positive Sentiment: Market positioning data (short selling and put buying) may be signaling a contrarian setup that supports a big‑tech rally, which would help QQQ. Short Selling And Put Buying Point To Big Tech Rally
- Positive Sentiment: A softer U.S. dollar can favor U.S. growth stocks and ETFs like QQQ by boosting foreign demand for dollar‑denominated equities. Dollar Index Hits 4-Year Low And Traditional Wisdom Can Mislead This Time
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor sentiment surveys show reduced pessimism, which supports risk assets but is not an immediate driver of flows. AAII Sentiment Survey: Pessimism Tumbles
- Neutral Sentiment: Education pieces on ETF strategy and market timing can encourage buy‑and‑hold behavior for products like QQQ over time, but have limited short‑term price impact. This ETF Makes It Easy to Ditch Market Timing
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting both bull and bear cases as QQQ tests new highs suggests heightened debate and potential for volatility rather than a clear directional catalyst. QQQ is reaching for a new high. 3 reasons each for bulls and bears to play it.
- Negative Sentiment: Joule Financial significantly reduced its reported stake in Invesco QQQ, a direct selling signal that can add downward pressure on the ETF, particularly if other holders follow. Joule Financial LLC Significantly Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ: What It Means for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed’s decision to pause rate cuts raises uncertainty about the path of monetary policy; a less‑accommodative outlook can weigh on high‑multiple, growth‑heavy ETFs like QQQ. Federal Reserve Puts Rate Cuts On Pause
- Negative Sentiment: Rising commodity strength could rekindle inflation and higher rates, which would be a headwind for growth stocks concentrated in QQQ. The Commodity Boom May Send Inflation And Rates Much Higher
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
