Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 801.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 39,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 126,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.00, for a total value of $1,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,168. The trade was a 15.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,370.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,432.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,354.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,441.67.

View Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.