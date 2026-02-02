Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,646,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,332,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 577,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,524,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,338,000 after buying an additional 76,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $305.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $280.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.82.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

