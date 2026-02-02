Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 483.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $233.46 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

