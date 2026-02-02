Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.1%

LAD stock opened at $323.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.90. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.10 and a 52 week high of $405.14. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.