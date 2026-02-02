Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tableaux LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after buying an additional 621,300 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after acquiring an additional 359,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,628,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $543.00 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $630.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.59.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $634.31 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $645.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.