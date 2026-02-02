Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $191.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

