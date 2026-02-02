Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 4,322 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $331.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

