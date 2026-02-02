Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 4,322 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $331.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.
More Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscalers are boosting AI capex and need networking and infrastructure to support GPU clusters — this strengthens demand for Broadcom’s switches, interconnects, and custom ASICs. Why Wall Street Is Betting Big on This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other sell‑side support: recent notes reiterating Buy ratings and price‑target upside reinforce institutional confidence and can sustain buying interest. Wall Street Projects 38% Upside To Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry research and analyst upgrades highlight market‑share gains in AI server ASIC design — supports long‑term revenue growth if Broadcom remains the preferred partner for hyperscalers. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Strengthens AI and Semiconductor Leadership with Analyst Upgrades and Market Share Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend signal: Broadcom will pay a March dividend, which supports total‑return appeal for income‑focused investors. This Nvidia rival to pay 2026’s first dividend in March; Here’s how much 100 shares will earn
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and competition comparisons (Broadcom vs. Nvidia/AMD) are being widely debated — useful context but mixed implications depending on adoption of custom chips vs. GPUs. Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Broadcom vs. Nvidia
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/flow note: rotation into equal‑weight ETFs has affected tech leadership; AVGO’s performance will partly track broader tech sentiment and the Magnificent Seven dynamics. How Long Can Equal-Weighted ETFs Keep Outperforming the S&P 500? (AVGO)
- Negative Sentiment: Share pullback: AVGO has dropped roughly ~20% from its highs — raises short‑term risk and gives some investors a buying opportunity, but reflects profit‑taking/valuation concerns. Why This AI Stock’s Recent Pullback Could Be a Gift for Long-Term Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/critique pieces note Broadcom’s chips are testing but haven’t unseated Nvidia’s dominance and some analysts remain skeptical about the full investment case. Buzz about Broadcom’s custom chips is testing, but not breaking Nvidia’s dominance
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed media/critic commentary and technicals: some high‑profile commentators are cautious and the stock sits below its 50‑day moving average, indicating short‑term technical pressure. Broadcom’s AI Success Is Undeniable – The Investment Case Is Not
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
