Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,755,728 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,755,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $284.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

