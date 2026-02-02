Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,178 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of BorgWarner worth $40,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 218.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

BorgWarner Stock Down 3.1%

BWA opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 204,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,840. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,437.65. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $1,054,336. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

